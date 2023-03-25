First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FYT)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.36. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 124.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 48.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 841.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

