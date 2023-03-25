First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $982.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

