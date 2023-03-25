First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FID)

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $15.34 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $62.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000.

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.