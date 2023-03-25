First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First United Trading Down 0.6 %
First United stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
First United Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.
Institutional Trading of First United
About First United
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
