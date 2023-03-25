Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $53.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 251,574 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 133,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 365,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.