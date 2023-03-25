Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $60.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.