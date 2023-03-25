Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.72. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 134,847 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

