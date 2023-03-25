Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.72. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 134,847 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
