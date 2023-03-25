Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Shares Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 543,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF makes up 6.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 306.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS FLHY opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.