Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 868,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.