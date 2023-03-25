Frax Price Index Share Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00008573 BTC on exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $142,379.33 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00332122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.92 or 0.25978316 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

