Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 49,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 45,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Freeman Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.
About Freeman Gold
Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeman Gold (FMANF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.