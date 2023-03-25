Function X Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Function X has a market capitalization of $77.98 million and approximately $166,129.73 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00329231 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,031.03 or 0.25752168 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010058 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
