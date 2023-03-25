Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.50

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.50 and traded as low as $37.45. Galapagos shares last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 192,965 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.
Galapagos Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.