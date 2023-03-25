Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.50

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.50 and traded as low as $37.45. Galapagos shares last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 192,965 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Galapagos in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 147.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Galapagos by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.