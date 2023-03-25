Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Garrett Motion worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 88.9% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 41,248 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 48.4% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 499,005 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $461.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 193.55%. The firm had revenue of $898.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

