Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GBIO. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.
Generation Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
