GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share.

GeoVax Labs Trading Up 4.5 %

GOVX stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 291,200 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About GeoVax Labs

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOVX. Dawson James began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.