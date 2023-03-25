GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.69 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOVX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday. Dawson James initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVX)
