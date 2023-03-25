GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.69 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOVX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday. Dawson James initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 291,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 413,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 160.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 643,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.