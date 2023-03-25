Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Shares Up 1.7%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.24. 201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Global X China Innovation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $2.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Global X China Innovation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 11.70% of Global X China Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Global X China Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests primarily in companies that have economic ties to China and are identified as related to disruptive innovation. KEJI was launched on Feb 22, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.