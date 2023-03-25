Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $81.78.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

