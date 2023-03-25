Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires Shares of 800 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
HSIC stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68.
In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
