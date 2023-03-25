Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires Shares of 800 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.