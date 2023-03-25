Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $53,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,147,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,692,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1,498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDC stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $36.06.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

