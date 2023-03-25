Godsey & Gibb Inc. Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $94.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.