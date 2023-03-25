Godsey & Gibb Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.92 and its 200 day moving average is $178.20. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.