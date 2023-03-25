Godsey & Gibb Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.92 and its 200 day moving average is $178.20. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
