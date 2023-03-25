Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases New Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,089,000. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 169.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 47,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,026 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $69.05 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

