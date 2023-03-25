Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,400 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,429,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.