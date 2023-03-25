Goldfinch Price Hits $0.59 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $26.21 million and $101,311.22 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,621,245 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

