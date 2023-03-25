Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

