Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.99.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
