Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Gossamer Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 50,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 50,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 440,500 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,322.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 677,683 shares of company stock worth $746,613 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.