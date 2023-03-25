Governance OHM Self Reported Market Cap Tops $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $746,086.96 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $2,785.36 or 0.10143150 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001449 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00331031 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,109.08 or 0.25892968 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010113 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars.
