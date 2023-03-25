Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.27 million. Greenbrier Companies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

Shares of GBX opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

