Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GGGSF. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($36.84) to GBX 3,200 ($39.30) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Greggs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,020 ($37.09) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of GGGSF stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. Greggs has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $30.00.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.