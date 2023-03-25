Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $908,933.98

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Grin has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $908,933.98 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,418.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00331598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00589392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00072381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00453295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

