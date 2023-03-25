Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Insider Angus Murnaghan Purchases 44,545 Shares of Stock

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Rating) insider Angus Murnaghan bought 44,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$12,027.15 ($8,071.91).

Hancock & Gore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 24.95 and a current ratio of 26.58.

Get Hancock & Gore alerts:

About Hancock & Gore

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities; and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees through holding equity stakes, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock & Gore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock & Gore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.