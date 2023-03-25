Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOG. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

