HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $10.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.