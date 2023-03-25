HBC Financial Services PLLC Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HBC Financial Services PLLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $386.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.92. The company has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

