HBC Financial Services PLLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.1% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 7,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $197.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

