HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Zymeworks stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $525.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.91. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 144,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,367,509.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,724,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,281,452.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after acquiring an additional 314,405 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

