Head-To-Head Analysis: Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and Castle Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 108.73 -$7.61 million N/A N/A Castle Biosciences $137.04 million 4.37 -$67.14 million ($2.58) -8.72

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castle Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Castle Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aclarion and Castle Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Aclarion presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.45%. Castle Biosciences has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.01%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46% Castle Biosciences -48.99% -15.45% -13.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, Decision Dx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisonDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecsionDx-UMSeq, and DecisonDX-PRAME. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.

