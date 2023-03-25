Head to Head Contrast: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) versus West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and West Pharmaceutical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -11.00% -12.66% -10.72% West Pharmaceutical Services 20.30% 26.24% 19.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and West Pharmaceutical Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83 West Pharmaceutical Services 0 3 1 0 2.25

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $303.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus target price of $291.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.88%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than West Pharmaceutical Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and West Pharmaceutical Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 17.74 -$44.88 million ($1.64) -151.43 West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 8.60 $585.90 million $7.72 43.30

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. The company was founded by Herman O. West on July 27, 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

