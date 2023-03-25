Head to Head Survey: Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) and Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symbotic and Nauticus Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million 20.30 -$79.00 million ($5.86) -3.70 Nauticus Robotics N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Nauticus Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symbotic.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Symbotic has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

57.8% of Symbotic shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and Nauticus Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -6.08% -148.57% -11.03% Nauticus Robotics N/A -7.24% -1.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Symbotic and Nauticus Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 Nauticus Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Symbotic currently has a consensus target price of $19.58, suggesting a potential downside of 9.67%. Nauticus Robotics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than Symbotic.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics beats Symbotic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, an all-electric, work-class manipulator that allows perception-driven decision making for semi-autonomous tasking; ToolKITT software suite, which is a multi-layered, multi-tool, software platform that operates various ocean robotic vehicles through navigational guidance, vehicle, and manipulator control, as well as perception, planning, and execution of tasks; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed autonomous surface vessel that supports the real-time operations of Aquanaut in long range and deep water commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

