HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDELY. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.31) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 3.1 %

HDELY opened at $13.31 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

