Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.32

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.32 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 878801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

