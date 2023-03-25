HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $30.57 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. HI has a market cap of $30.57 million and $402,419.06 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00030357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00199794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,537.83 or 1.00093066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0112531 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $420,555.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

