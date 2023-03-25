Home Reit (LON:HOME) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.88

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.88 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 37.60 ($0.46). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.47), with a volume of 622,766 shares trading hands.

Home Reit Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £300.81 million, a PE ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 45.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.32.

Home Reit Company Profile

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

