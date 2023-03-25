Hooked Protocol Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00006676 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.53 million and $31.87 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.86001915 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $37,251,514.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

