Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.23 or 0.00037112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $138.11 million and $11.10 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00056534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,505,862 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

