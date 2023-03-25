Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $10.06 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. Horizen has a total market cap of $135.83 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.06 or 0.00036611 BTC on major exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00128694 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,507,612 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

