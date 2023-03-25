Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Downgraded to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $410,211,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026,742 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

