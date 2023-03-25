HSBC Cuts HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target to $3.80

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $6.30 to $3.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.
NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
