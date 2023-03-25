HSBC Cuts HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target to $3.80

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $6.30 to $3.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Performance

NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

About HUYA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 13.6% in the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 889,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.